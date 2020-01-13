Home

SAUGERTIES- Rose Crawford, 97, Awesome Lane, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home surrounded by her family.She was born on Sept. 19, 1922 in Saratoga Springs; the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Mangona. A lifetime area resident she was formerely employed at Flanagan’s Cleaners in Saugerties for many years. Survivors include her daughter, Tina Kozlowski of Saugerties; four grandchildren: Melissa Nergelovic, Heather, Ashley, and John Koslowski; five great-grandchildren: Morgan, Thor, Sophia, Rick, and Kayden; two sisters: Anna Thompson and Diane Batton; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, Wesley, and daughter, Toni Anne Crawford.Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in Rock Hill Cemetery, Monticello, N.Y. Friends will be received Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Rose’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-crawford
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 14, 2020
