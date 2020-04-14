|
|
BOYNTON BEACH, FLA.- Rose E. Northrop, 93, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Kingston, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Achilles and Adelina Spina Naccarato. Rose affected everyone with her radiant smile and her happy and wise nature. To us, her children, Rose was a wonderful mother and grandmother who had the right stuff. She knew how to use words to encourage us during the tough times and praise us during our worthy moments. To other close family members, and to her coworkers and customers in her 60 years in retail sales, first in Montgomery Ward and then, in Sears, she stood out as someone who would listen to what they had to say and then respond in ways that made them laugh or just feel better. This was her gift, and she shared it unselfishly with others. Our Mom will always be our most precious and brightest light, still touching us with her deepest love and never failing to shine in our hearts and minds. Rose is survived by her three daughters, Joyce N. Palau and her husband Frank of Boynton Beach, JoAnn Northrop and her husband Robert Hedger of Boynton Beach, and Patricia Northrop of Boynton Beach, and, one granddaughter, Jennifer Scharps. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband Frederick Northrop who passed in 1976, and four siblings, Joseph Naccarato, Anna Scism, Josephine (Bebe) Krusher, and Frederick Naccarato. A private family graveside service will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, where Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frederick. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Rose with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family of Rose by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-e-northrop
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 15, 2020