Rose Helen (Gill) Triscari ULSTER PARK- Rose Helen (Gill) Triscari, 92, of Clay Road, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on May 24, 1927; a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Steer) Gill. Rose was employed as an assembler for IBM, Poughkeepsie. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Thomas P. Triscari; their two sons, Thomas M. (Concetta) Triscari of Troy, N.Y., and Timothy P. Triscari of Port Ewen, N.Y.; two grandsons, Michael T. Triscari and Patrick A. Triscari; two step-sisters, Shirley and Harriet; and one nephew, Walter Gill of Kingston. She is predeceased by her sisters, Catherine M. Perry, Dorothy E. Argulewicz, and Anna Marie Gill, and brothers, Francis, Walter, George, and Robert Gill. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 209 Hoyt St, Port Ewen, N.Y., Pastor Carl D. Johnson will officiate. Cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory followed by inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kingston will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Rose’s memory to: Church of the Presentation of the BVM, P.O. Box 904, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466. To send an expression of condolence, visit Rose’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 8, 2019
