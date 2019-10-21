|
KINGSTON- We are sad to announce the passing of Rose Kanter, 94, of Kingston, who died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mountain Valley Manor.She was born in Brooklyn on May 18, 1925, to Jack and Anna Marpet, and lived most of her life in Jericho, N.Y. In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Alex Kanter; her brother, Robert Marpet; and her sister, next door neighbor; and best friend, Miriam Kaplan. Rose was a devoted employee in the family business, remaining employed full-time until 86 years old. Her home was always open to friends, neighbors and strangers, and there was always candy available on the kitchen table, basement and refrigerator.Rose was a beloved mother to Arlene Cohen (Kingston, N.Y.) and Robert Kanter (Nashville, Tenn.). She was mother-in-law, to Gary Cohen and Lisa Kanter, devoted grandmother to Brian and Jamie Kanter, Tara and Jason Greene, Justin Cohen, Leah Cohen, Alec Cohen, and Jaclyn Kanter, and loving great-grandmother to Sophie and Dylan Kanter, and Hayden, Fiona, and Brody Greene. In addition to her own extensive family, Rose was a second mother to her nieces and nephews, Jay, Alan, Rena and Alysse Kaplan.We especially want to thank the staff at Mountain Valley Manor for their endless compassionate care, where she was always treated like family.A Funeral Service will take place at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Rabbi Zoe Zak from Temple Israel of Catskill, officiating.Interment will follow in Mt Ararat Cemetery in Lindenhurst, N.Y.The family requests that memorial donations be made to FSH Muscular Dystrophy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Md., 21205.The family will hold shivah at the house on Wednesday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with a short service at 7:30 p.m., Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a short service at 7 p.m.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Rose by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-kanter
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 22, 2019