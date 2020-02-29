Home

GLASCO- Rose M. DePasquale, 91, of Hudson St., died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her nephews residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 19, 1928 in Glasco she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Battaglino DePasquale. A lifetime area resident she was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. Survivors include her nephew, Mark A DePasquale, his three children, Jacob, Alana, and Logan DePasquale, whom she loved so very dearly; Kristy DePasquale and Eric Cook and their three children; cousins, Jerry and Fran Nuzzo of New Paltz, Michael and Nancy Belycia of Coxsackie; and many dear friends, including Joan Robinson of Glasco. Rose was predeceased by a sister, Theresa, and three brothers, Salvatore (Toto), Dominick (Beefy) John Jr. (Boxie), and infant nephew, John Michael. Her Funeral Mass will be held privately with interment to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette, Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-m-depasquale
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020
