|
|
SAUGERTIES- Rose M. Tong, 82, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at her home peacefully surrounded by family.Rose was born in Depew, N.Y., on June 17, 1937; the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Banach. Rose married Heath Proctor Tong in February 1958 and they were married for 41 years until he preceded her in death in 1999. Rose was of the Catholic Faith. Rose was very involved in many organizations in Florida, New York, and North Carolina, such as: CTAA, Crafters Guild at Holy Family, Red Hat Ladies, and Eucharistic Ministries of Florida, New York, and North Carolina. Her accomplishments include but not limited to being an LPN, Office manager of multiple doctor offices and a Teacher of Catechism. Rose was preceded in death by a son, David Anthony; a brother, Frederick Anthony Banach; along with her parents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a nephew.She is survived by her sister, Mary Christine (Don) Myhill; a foster sister, Gail Rossow; a foster brother, Jeffrey Morrell; a cousin, Carol Harris; daughters: Beverly A. Brauer (Kevin-deceased), Mary A. Decker (Alfred-Pennsylvania); sons: Heath A. (Christine), Wayne A. (Sep.), Gary A. (Christine); a foster son, Richard (Tina) Altenau; 12 grandchildren, two foster grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, six foster great-grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews. In celebration of Roses’ life, there will be memorial viewing for family and friends, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., in Saugerties, on Dec. 13, 7 to 9 p.m. And on Dec. 14, 2019, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Snow Church at 10 a.m., followed immediately by her interment alongside her late husband in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Barclay Heights. It is Rose’s wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Camp Tri-Mount Alumni Association in New York, 1300 Ulster Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 and to the Crafters Guild of Holy Family in North Carolina. Please offer your condolences for Rose and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-m-tong
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 11, 2019