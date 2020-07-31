OAKFIELD, N.Y.- Rose Marie (Lechner) Nicometo age 83, of Oakfield, N.Y., died unexpectedly Thursday morning July 9, 2020. A long-time resident of Saugerties, N.Y., Rose’s life began in Oakfield when born on Nov. 8, 1936 to the late Antonio and Lena (LaBue) Nicometo. Rose grew up in Oakfield where she excelled in both athletics and scholarship, particularly English and Latin. Upon graduation from Oakfield-Alabama High School she was awarded a scholarship to earn an English degree from Cortland State Teacher’s College, though chose to marry and start a family. This decision brought Rose to the Hudson Valley in the mid-1950s where she spent more than 30 years of her adult life, raising three children. Known as Rose Lechner in Saugerties, she was a devoted member of St. Mary of the Snow Catholic parish, and involved herself in many civic duties, including election poll volunteer, the Saugerties Athletic Association, and the Knights of Columbus. She was an avid bowler and won a number of individual and team bowling trophies in Saugerties bowling leagues. During the 1960s Rose worked in the cafeteria of Saugerties Cahill Elementary School, went on to co-own and operate two taverns on Route 9-W (The Friendly Inn and The Alsen House), and eventually worked for National Micronetics in Kingston, N.Y. During the late 1970s Rose moved to Columbia, Missouri for several years, where she worked as an admissions clerk for the University of Missouri. During the 1990s Rose moved to Freeport, Maine for more than a decade where she worked for L.L. Bean. Rose eventually returned to Oakfield in 2009 to live out life near her sister, nephews, nieces and cousins. In recent years, Rose achieved her dream to become a teacher by working with the Oakfield-Alabama School District as both a teacher’s aide and bus aide, endearing herself to staff as “Miss Rose” and to students as “Grandma Rose.” Prior to this she also worked in the dining hall at Genesee Community College, where she won several honors as an outstanding employee. A faithful member of St. Padre Pio Parish in Oakfield, she is preceded in death by siblings, John J. Nicometo and Frances Matla. Surviving are her loving children, John A. Lechner of Iowa, Steven E. (Jennifer) Lechner of N.C., and Tammy A. Lechner (Adrienne Helitzer) of California; cherished grandchildren, Bridget Ann Lechner-Scholl, Jenna Rose Lechner, Brett Dylan Lechner, Montana Kimberly Lechner, Breann Elizabeth Lechner, Grace Lora Rose Lechner and Abera James Lechner; brother, Sam (Sharon) Nicometo of South Carolina along with several nieces and nephews. Rose’s Mass of Christian Burial occurred 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Padre Pio Parish (Oakfield Site). She was laid to rest in the church cemetery with her parents. A scholarship fund for deserving graduate(s) of Oakfield-Alabama High School is currently being planned in her name by her children. Condolences can be sent to the Nicometo/Lechner family at 32 S. Pearl St., Oakfield, N.Y. 14125. The family welcomes those who knew her to post a memory on her Facebook page: www.facebook.com/rosenicometo http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-marie-nicometo