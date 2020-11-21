1/1
KINGSTON-Rose Sorcinelli, 84, of Kingston died Friday, November 20, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born November 20, 1936 in Kingston, she is the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Clausi) Nardi. Rose began her working career as a draftsman for IBM. In later years she worked as an Office Manager for Edge Water Development, an Executive Administrator for the Mother Cabrini School of West Park and the Mohonk Mountain House. She was an accomplished seamstress as well, sewing many costumes for the local schools as well as for friends and family. She was also an avid participant of the YMCA swimming program. Surviving is her son Joseph S. Sorcinelli, Jr., a daughter Mary Wheeler and her husband Eric. Two grandsons Joseph and Dominic Benenati, two great-grandchildren Lucca and Hazel. One brother James Nardi as well as two nephews Anthony and Alexander Nardi. Many cousins, and extensive extended family also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 11:00 a.m. St. Colman's Church in East Kingston. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the church. Inurnment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or St. Colman/St. Catherine Laboure, 200 Tuytenbridge Road, Lake Katrine, N.Y. 12449. If you plan to attend the Funeral Mass or the burial, please wear something red in remembrance of Rose. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rose-sorcinelli

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
