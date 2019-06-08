Home

Roseann Brochu Obituary
Roseann Brochu TOWN OF ULSTER-Roseann Brochu, 76, of Leggs Mill Road, Lake Katrine died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born July 2, 1942 in Kingston, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl (Houston) Sickler. Roseann is survived by her son Joseph Brochu III; her siblings Roberta Krom, Edward, George, Thomas and Raymond Sickler. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Brochu Jr., a son Teddy Brochu, and her siblings Francis “Speed” Sickler, Jane Sickler and Pearl Sickler. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 9, 2019
