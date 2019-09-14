Home

Roseann Harominek, 92, of Dick Williams Drive, Ulster Park, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lake Katrine.Born Jan. 19, 1927 in Yonkers, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Zamborsky) Sweeney. Roseann graduated from both Sacred Heart High School and the Cochran School of Nursing in Yonkers where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. During World War II, she was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp. Surviving is her daughter, Patricia Kochetta and her husband Joseph; her sister Joan Mytych; her granddaughter Kimberly Polanco and her husband José and their children, Evelyn and Alex. Nieces and nephews also survive.Roseann's husband, Chester Harominek, her daughter Kathleen Harominek and granddaughter, Whitney Kochetta all died previously. The family would like to thank the staff of Ten Broeck's, Ashokan Unit for the excellent care given to their mother.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Division 5 Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will gather for their service at 11:15 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Bernard C. Gray, Funeral Celebrant officiating. http://www.lastingmemories.com/roseann-harominek
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019
