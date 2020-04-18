|
STONE RIDGE- Rosemary H. Becker, 91, of Stone Ridge died peacefully at her home of natural causes on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in New York, N.Y. Oct. 18, 1928; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Bergen) Horn. She resided in Stone Ridge for the past 62 years and was a 62 year parishioner of St. Peter's Church in Rosendale. She is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, John I. Becker, and four siblings: Harold Horn, William Horn, Rita Ardolino, and Barbara Horn. Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and a dear friend to many. She is survived by two daughters, Alice Crawford (the late Hugh Crawford) of Lincoln, Calif., Mary Roosa (Eugene) of Cottekill; three sons, Thomas C. Becker (Margaret) of Las Vegas, Nev., John E. Becker of Stone Ridge, and Andrew J. Becker (Maryann) of Stone Ridge; and her five dearly loved grandchildren: Sean Becker, Chelsea Crawford, Jack Crawford, Kathryn Roosa, and Meghan Roosa. Due to the health concerns during the pandemic private services will be at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., in Rosendale on Monday, April 20, 2020. Rev. Edmund Burke, pastor of St. Peter's Church will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to St. Peter's Church, PO Box 471, Rosendale, N.Y., 12472. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosemary-h-becker
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020