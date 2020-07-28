SAUGERTIES- Rosemary Jansen, 65, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at home. Born Dec. 14, 1954 in Kingston, she is the daughter of the late Franklin Bell, Sr., and Ida (Starr) Bell. Surviving are her siblings Debra Farrell of Saugerties, Franklin "Joey" Bell and his wife Judy of Saugerties, and Robert Bell of Kingston. Many nieces and nephews as well as her canine companion Melanie also survive. A sister Frances Raphael died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Face masks are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. A funeral procession will form and proceed to Montrepose Cemetery for a graveside service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rosemary-jansen