|
|
Rosemary “Rose” Lucas PORT EWEN- Rosemary “Rose” Lucas, 75, of Gurney Street, Port Ewen, passed away at home while in the comforting presence of her family on Monday, July 8, 2019. Rose was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on Feb. 22, 1944; a daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Oakley) Lucas. She was employed as a bakery manager for Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie for over 20 years, retiring in 2009. Rose loved the NY Giants and the Jersey Shore. Rose had a heart of gold, and everyone that met her loved her. She is survived by her son, Christopher Ulrich, and his wife Sherry, of Poughkeepsie, and their daughter, Dr. Brittany Ulrich, PhD., of Los Angeles, Calif.; one brother, Joseph A. Lucas, and his wife Toni Emery, of Tennessee; one sister, Toni M. Fitzgibbons, and her husband Richard, of Port Ewen; one nephew, Kyle Fitzgibbons; and one niece, Jessica Fitzgibbons, and her children, great-nieces, Mackenzie and Kaitlyn Norris. She will be missed by her beloved cat, Katie. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Rose. In following Rose’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service. Cremation will be held at Wiltwyck Crematory , Kingston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Rose’s memory to: Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Rose’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 12, 2019