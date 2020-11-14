1/1
Rotena DuBois Nippert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rotena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAKE KATRINE- Rotena DuBois Nippert, 83, passed away quietly after a prolonged illness on Nov. 11, 2020, in Kingston City Hospital. She was born in Newburgh in 1937 and grew up in Marlboro, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edith and John DuBois. She was very proud of her Huguenot heritage and that her ancestors settled New Paltz. After graduating High School in Marlboro she attended Cortland State Teachers College, earning a degree in Elementary Education and marrying Victor Nippert. She was so proud of her children, Dr. Victor Nippert, Dr. Christina Nippert-Eng, Katrina Johnna Nippert and John Conrad Nippert and all of their families accomplishments. Long discussions of their many skills and awards were very common with anyone who asked about them. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She substituted for 10 years in the elementary schools of Kingston and then taught full time for 28 years at the Ed Crosby Elementary school. She was the last teacher having a piano in her classroom, where every day the kids opened the day singing the National Anthem and a few other songs that tied in with the subjects of the day. She loved swimming, bowling, hiking and walking and playing her piano. She was also an avid professional soccer fan. She and her husband traveled extensively to all corners of the USA flying model airplanes in competition. She is the only woman to be voted into the Flying Aces Hall of Fame. Tena also volunteered to work at the Town of Ulster Library and sat on the Library Board until she was unable to continue due to illness. She also taught bowling to children on Saturdays at the local Hoe Bowl, something she enjoyed very much as she watched them grow and gain skills until they were old enough for the adult leagues. She was very active at the St. James Methodist Church, singing Alto in the Senior Choir, being director for the Children’s Choir, teaching Sunday School and serving as the Church’s Historian. Tena had a warm and engaging personality, made friends very easily and always had a kind word for everyone, leaving a smile on everyone’s face. She loved everyone and will be missed by all who knew her, especially her extensive family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers any donations be sent to St. James Methodist Church, 29 Pearl Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 for the Music Ministry and Outreach Programs. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rotena-dubois-nippert

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved