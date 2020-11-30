UNION CITY, OHIO- Roy Joseph Gillespy, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 27, 2020 with family at his side. He was born on Sept. 24, 1928 in Saugerties, N.Y., to the late Roy and Mildred Gillespy. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Diane Gillespy of Uniontown Ohio; his four children, Roy Gillespy (Sharon) of Garner, N.C., Bonnie Mayer (Edward) of Saugerties, N.Y., Brenda Poore (Thomas) of Laurel, Md., and Belinda Lloyd (Martin) of Wendell N.C.; two step children, Cindy Volk (William) of Akron, Ohio, and Gary Kelly of Charlotte, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Mervin Gillespy of South Carolina, Darlyn Welch of California, and Richard Gillespy of Idaho. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Joan Murphy Gillespy; his son, Robert Gillespy; and one sister, Janet Farrell. Roy retired from IBM in Raleigh, N.C., after 31 years of service. He was also a volunteer fire fighter in Saugerties, N.Y., for many years before moving to North Carolina in 1976. He then enjoyed retirement starting in 1986 first in Cape Carteret, N.C., and then in The Villages, Fla. Roy was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with all of his large family. Private funeral services will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, followed by burial at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro, N.C. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or The American Diabetes Association
. Electronic condolences may be left at www.jonesfh.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/roy-joseph-gillespy