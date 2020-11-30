1/
Roy Joseph Gillespy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UNION CITY, OHIO- Roy Joseph Gillespy, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 27, 2020 with family at his side. He was born on Sept. 24, 1928 in Saugerties, N.Y., to the late Roy and Mildred Gillespy. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Diane Gillespy of Uniontown Ohio; his four children, Roy Gillespy (Sharon) of Garner, N.C., Bonnie Mayer (Edward) of Saugerties, N.Y., Brenda Poore (Thomas) of Laurel, Md., and Belinda Lloyd (Martin) of Wendell N.C.; two step children, Cindy Volk (William) of Akron, Ohio, and Gary Kelly of Charlotte, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Mervin Gillespy of South Carolina, Darlyn Welch of California, and Richard Gillespy of Idaho. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Joan Murphy Gillespy; his son, Robert Gillespy; and one sister, Janet Farrell. Roy retired from IBM in Raleigh, N.C., after 31 years of service. He was also a volunteer fire fighter in Saugerties, N.Y., for many years before moving to North Carolina in 1976. He then enjoyed retirement starting in 1986 first in Cape Carteret, N.C., and then in The Villages, Fla. Roy was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with all of his large family. Private funeral services will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, followed by burial at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro, N.C. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association. Electronic condolences may be left at www.jonesfh.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/roy-joseph-gillespy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved