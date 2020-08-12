1/1
Roy R. Benedetto
MALDEN-ON-HUDSON- Roy R. “Dusty” Benedetto, 72, of Fiero Rd. died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born Aug. 3, 1948 in Staten Island; he was the son of the late John and Helen Benedetto. An area resident for many years, he worked his entire life in the trucking business. He was a member of the Saugerties Fire Department and the Saugerties Exempts Fireman’s Assoc. A huge Yankee and Nascar fan most will know him however as the “King of Yard Sales” but for Dusty, his pride and joy was his family. Survivors include his wife, Charlene, with whom he recently celebrated his 52nd wedding anniversary; two daughters: Tami (Gus) Gonzalez and Patricia (Angelo) Padovano both of Saugertiesl; his siblings: Ann Sauss of Staten Island, Russell Benedetto, and Joyce Graves of Saugerties; two grandchildren: Richard Padovano and Joseph “Dusty” Schaffer; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Joyce Marie, and several siblings. Friends will be received Saturday 2-4:00 PM at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and LaFayette Sts., Saugerties. In lieu of flowers….”As Dad would say, save your money, yard sale season is here.” Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with Dusty’s family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/roy-r-benedetto

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
