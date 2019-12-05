|
ESOPUS- On the morning of Dec. 4, 2019, Rudi Daniel Meier was called home to God at Albany Medical Center as a result of severe injuries sustained in a rock climbing accident in Paraguay, South America, two weeks prior. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Rudi was 19 years old.With gratitude, the family acknowledges the skilled and compassionate medical care that Rudi received from the following healthcare providers: the team at Centro Medico Bautista in Asuncion Paraguay, the staff at the UnitedHealthcare Global Emergency Response Center, the transfer team from Air Ambulance Worldwide, and the trauma ICU staff at Albany Medical Center.Born on Jan. 31, 2000 in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, UK, Rudi is survived by his parents Felix and Emma Meierl his brothers, Curtis, Alan, Travis; his sisters, Adella and Cynthia; along with his paternal grandmother, Irene Meier, and maternal grandfather, Don Alexander.Rudi is predeceased by his grandparents Eve Alexander and Klaus Meier.Rudi was known for his outgoing nature – he made friends everywhere he went. He had wide ranging interests, such as poetry and literature, drama and music. He attended blacksmithing courses at the Ashokan Center, and greatly enjoyed forging.He spent his junior year of high school in Australia and was a Class of 2018 graduate of The Mount Academy in Esopus, N.Y. Following his graduation, Rudi traveled to South America, where he worked as a woodworking and metalwork instructor in an agricultural school for boys in the Chaco region of Paraguay.As the loss of a young life cut short is mourned, it is comforting to trust that Rudi is now freed from pain and suffering. It is promised that on the Day of Resurrection, Jesus will wipe away every tear, and there will be no more death, mourning, crying, or pain (Revelation 21:4). His earthly remains will be laid to rest at the Mount Bruderhof in Esopus. The ceremony will be private at the request of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rudi-daniel-meier
