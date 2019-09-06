|
Rudolph M. (Pete) Wells PORT CHARLOTTE, FLA.- Rudolph M. (Pete) Wells, 96, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sept. 5, 2019. He was born in Peekskill, N.Y., July 19, 1923 to the late Rudolph Wells and Florence Booth Wells. Rudy was a former member of the CORDTS Hose, St. Josephs Catholic Church, and usher for over 50 years, Quartermaster of Kingston Indians Drum and Bugler Corp., all in Kingston, N.Y. He was the bus driver for the Corp and maintained the bus. He was an army veteran of World War II 60th Combat Engineers; 35th Infantry Division serving in the European Campaign. He enlisted Feb. 8, 1943 and honorable discharged Nov. 4, 1945 with the rank of Technician Fifth Grade. He is survived by his wife Mary Alice nee, Murphy, of 69 years. They were married Nov. 25, 1950 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He is also survived by his children, Peter Michael Wells, Maureen Ann Wells Antaya; brother, Robert Well;, sisters, Martha (Peg) Harrington Betty Ellsworth and Shirley Culjak; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his brothers: Walter, Leroy, Bernard, and stepfather, Leroy. A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, Fla., 33952. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2500 Easy St., Port Charlotte, Fla., 33952. A committal service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 Sarasota, Fla., 34241. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 7, 2019