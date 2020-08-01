FLORIDA-Russel L. Lemister, 46, of Boynton Beach, Fla. died suddenly, July 8, 2020. Russel was born July 14,1973 to Wayne Lemister and Lillian (Eichelt) Lemister. Russel attended Onteora High school and worked for the Ulster County Dept. of Corrections for several years before moving to Fla. Russel was an avid fisherman who loved nothing more than being out on his boat fishing on the Ashokan Reservoir. He also was a big fan of the Buffalo Bills and could be found watching the game on any given Sunday with his son Chrystian whom was his reason for living. Surviving in addition to his Parents Wayne Lemister and Lillian Lemister of Shokan, N.Y., a son Chrystian D’Agastino of Fla. A sister Adrienne (Jeff) of Saugerties, N.Y., a brother Shaun (Rachel) of Stone Ridge, N.Y. Nieces Taylor, Kristen and Madisyn Kain of Saugerties, N.Y., Lyla and Hazel Lemister of Stone Ridge N.Y. and a nephew Levi Lemister of Stone Ridge N.Y. An Aunt Wendy Mushlit and Uncle Paul Mushlit of Kingston, N.Y., cousins, Lucas Castiglione of Ohio, Phillip Castiglione of Kingston, Paul Mushlit Jr. of Kingston, and Victoria Lowe of Kingston. Also, a lifelong friend Irving Brown. Russel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Walter and Wilma Lemister and maternal grandparents Edward and Eileen Eichelt. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. Visitors are required to wear a face mask and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. Condolences, Tributes and photos may be left for Russel’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/russel-l-lemister