1/1
Russel L. Lemister
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLORIDA-Russel L. Lemister, 46, of Boynton Beach, Fla. died suddenly, July 8, 2020. Russel was born July 14,1973 to Wayne Lemister and Lillian (Eichelt) Lemister. Russel attended Onteora High school and worked for the Ulster County Dept. of Corrections for several years before moving to Fla. Russel was an avid fisherman who loved nothing more than being out on his boat fishing on the Ashokan Reservoir. He also was a big fan of the Buffalo Bills and could be found watching the game on any given Sunday with his son Chrystian whom was his reason for living. Surviving in addition to his Parents Wayne Lemister and Lillian Lemister of Shokan, N.Y., a son Chrystian D’Agastino of Fla. A sister Adrienne (Jeff) of Saugerties, N.Y., a brother Shaun (Rachel) of Stone Ridge, N.Y. Nieces Taylor, Kristen and Madisyn Kain of Saugerties, N.Y., Lyla and Hazel Lemister of Stone Ridge N.Y. and a nephew Levi Lemister of Stone Ridge N.Y. An Aunt Wendy Mushlit and Uncle Paul Mushlit of Kingston, N.Y., cousins, Lucas Castiglione of Ohio, Phillip Castiglione of Kingston, Paul Mushlit Jr. of Kingston, and Victoria Lowe of Kingston. Also, a lifelong friend Irving Brown. Russel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Walter and Wilma Lemister and maternal grandparents Edward and Eileen Eichelt. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. Visitors are required to wear a face mask and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. Condolences, Tributes and photos may be left for Russel’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/russel-l-lemister

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved