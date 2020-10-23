WOODSTOCK-Ruth A. Riggio, 80, of Raycliffe Drive, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, of non-COVID related, natural causes, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home in Lake Katrine, N.Y. She was born on Nov. 26, 1939 in Highwoods, N.Y. to the late Gladys Whitaker. A native resident and a descendant of the Wolven and the Whitaker families, she is survived by her husband, Edward B. Riggio, of 60 years; three daughters: Teresa L. (Doug) Lockwood, Karen M. Matoke, Diane L. Guidry (predeceased), and a son, Edward J. Riggio; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was the adoptive daughter of the late John C. Groves, and is also survived by four sisters: Vivienne Hewitt, Georgiene Groves, Bettylou Gakenheimer and Bonnie McCormick. She enjoyed baking, golfing, photography, and most of all, being a good role-model to her children. Her Funeral Procession will form on Monday at 9:15 a.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church (Centerville) where at 10:00 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kingston. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Ruth’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-a-riggio