1/1
Ruth A. Riggio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODSTOCK-Ruth A. Riggio, 80, of Raycliffe Drive, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, of non-COVID related, natural causes, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home in Lake Katrine, N.Y. She was born on Nov. 26, 1939 in Highwoods, N.Y. to the late Gladys Whitaker. A native resident and a descendant of the Wolven and the Whitaker families, she is survived by her husband, Edward B. Riggio, of 60 years; three daughters: Teresa L. (Doug) Lockwood, Karen M. Matoke, Diane L. Guidry (predeceased), and a son, Edward J. Riggio; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was the adoptive daughter of the late John C. Groves, and is also survived by four sisters: Vivienne Hewitt, Georgiene Groves, Bettylou Gakenheimer and Bonnie McCormick. She enjoyed baking, golfing, photography, and most of all, being a good role-model to her children. Her Funeral Procession will form on Monday at 9:15 a.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church (Centerville) where at 10:00 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kingston. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Ruth’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-a-riggio

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved