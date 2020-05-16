SAWKILL- Ruth A. Temple, 83, of Sawkill died peacefully at Ten Broeck Commons on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1936 in Kingston, N.Y., to Kenneth and Hazel (Buley) Sickler. In 1962, she married Herbert A. Dixon and operated the Sawkill Snack Bar with him until his death in 1976. Mrs. Temple then worked in the warranty department at Johnson Ford in Kingston until her retirement. She had a deep faith in God and enjoyed camping, reading, and spending time with her family. She was especially proud to be called ‘Nanny’ by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved going to their sporting events. She was frequently heard yelling ‘all right!’ from the sidelines after the crack of a bat, a touchdown, the swish of a basketball or the strike of a bowling ball. Even in her later years, she was never too old to get on the floor with her great-grandchildren and play with matchbox cars or dolls. She had a lot of spunk and if you said or did something she didn’t like, she would say “Don’t get my German Dutch up!” but she never held a grudge. She had a kind heart and more than once brought someone in need home to live with her. She is survived by her Husband of 36 years Roger H. Temple of Sawkill who she married on Sept. 2, 1983. She is also survived by her children, Robert Edge, Jr., (Lori) of Port Ewen, Lisa Arold (Gary) of Sawkill, Lynn Piotrowski (Michael) of Schenectady, Herbert Dixon, Jr., (Ingrid) of Shokan, and Edward Dixon of Kingston. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren: Valerie Dwyer (Denis), Ryan Arold (Jodi), Brandon Arold, Matthew Boice (Alyson), Kayla Babb (John), Paul Boice (Katie), Nicholas Boice (Karianne), Lauren Piotrowski, Leanne Brown (Greg), Krista Dixon, Eliana Dixon, Elyssa Dixon, Jacqueline DeWitt (Robert), Travis Howe, Richard Dieter, Jr.; and 15 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Temple is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Sickler (Elaine) of Davenport, N.Y.; sister, Mary Gromoll (Phillip) of Kingston; a sister-in-law, Lynn Sickler of Saugerties and a son-in-law, Eric Howe of Rosendale. Several nieces and nephews survive as well as her special friend, Debra Sylvester. Mrs. Temple was predeceased by her brother Donald Sickler; two daughters, Gloria Dieter and Karen Howe; and a grandson, Shawn Dieter. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s name can be made to Sawkill Fire Department, 896 Sawkill Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Ruth can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.