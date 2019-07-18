|
Ruth Bujak KINGSTON- Ruth Bujak, 83, of Kingston died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Aug. 7, 1935 in Highland, N.Y.; she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Lee. Ruth had a long career at IBM starting in the typewriter room then to the cafeteria and moving on to reception before retiring in 1985 to spend time with her husband. After retiring, she became the CCD secretary at the Immaculate Conception School where the children loved her. They would be sent to her for discipline and she would give them a full size chocolate bar. She also worked for the Board of Elections and volunteered at various charitable organizations. Ruth was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church where she and her husband were married on Nov. 11, 1956. She was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society in her early years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, loved her shoes, was a proud American who every morning if the weather permitted, would hang her flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance and say a prayer for the soldiers. Surviving are her three loving children, John S. Bujak (Kathy McKenzie), Deborah “Debbie” DeAngelis and her husband Michael, Donald Bujak and his wife Amy; her sister, Frances Lee; her grandchildren, Britney, Kelsey, and Jenna Bujak; her niece, Roseanne Kaznowski; and nephew, Lawrence Bujak. Her husband, John G. Bujak; sisters, Maria and Elizabeth Lee; and brother, William Lee, all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral procession will form at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Weidy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 19, 2019