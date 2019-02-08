|
|
Ruth M. Carlson KINGSTON-Ruth M. Carlson, 76, of Kingston, N.Y., died, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at her home. Ruth was born in Kingston to the late John and Myrtle (Wendover) Hasbrouck and wife of the late Ronald S. Carlson. Ruth worked for many years at the Kingston High School and the Kingston Hospital. She was a fun-loving person with a vibrant personality who was always the life of the party. She loved to laugh and was always quick with a joke. Her favorite moments were the times spent playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were the light of her life. She also enjoyed going to bingo and visits to the casino. Ruth is survived by four children, Pamela J. Carle of Kingston, Wendy Dabney and her husband David of Woodstock, Scott R. Carlson and his wife Jayne of Troy, Paul G. Carlson and his wife Barbara of Kingston, four siblings, Dolores M. Carlson (Herb Peterson) of Port Ewen, Tom Hasbrouck (Jo) of Orlando, Fla., Joyce Curtis (Terry) of Mesa, Ariz., and Judy Andrus (Alan) of Mesa, Ariz. Six grandchildren, James A. Williams III (Heather), Scott P. Carlson, Christopher R. Williams, Kumiko Dabney, Ronald D. Carlson and Kira Grace Carlson. Three great-grandchildren, Nathan E. Williams, Autumn R. Carlson, Evangeline W. Carlson and many nieces and nephews also survive. Ruth is predeceased by her siblings John Hasbrouck Jr., June J. (Hasbrouck) Robinson and Gerald D. Hasbrouck Sr. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., Kingston on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Milsom of St. James United Methodist Church, officiating. Inurnment at Mt. Marion Cemetery will be privately held at a later date. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or donations made in Ruth’s honor to the or Hudson Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family of Ruth by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 10, 2019