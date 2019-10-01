Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Harkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. DeGroat Harkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth L. DeGroat Harkin Obituary
HURLEY- Ruth L. DeGroat Harkin of Hurley died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at home. Born in Kingston on May 16, 1932 to Walter and Naomi DeGroat; growing up in Kingston, Fleischmans, and Saugerties. After graduating from Saugerties High School in 1950, she worked as a secretary at Cantine Paper Mill (now the site of Diamond Mills). Her first husband, Charles Vermilyea, died in an auto accident shortly after marriage. While working as a secretary at IBM Kingston she met and later married Thomas J. Harkin, Jr. She left IBM to become a stay at home mom raising two sons, a luxury by today's standards. In her 50's she returned to college and to achieve a life-long desire to become a nurse. She graduated in 1985 from Ulster County Community College as an RN and worked at Kingston Hospital following in the footsteps of her mother and later worked in various Doctors offices. After retirement she, along with her husband, helped care for two grandsons prior to pre-school which afforded many pleasant memories. She and her husband then traveled by motorhome over a 14 year period throughout the U.S. and Canada visiting the West Coast family and almost all National Monuments and Parks, truly a highlight of retirement. Ruth was a longtime member of the Hurley Reformed Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a past member of PEO and served for eleven years on the Board of Managers at the Hudson Valley Senior Residence. Survived by her husband of 62 years; sons, Steven and his wife Dayleen of Vancouver, Wash., William and his wife Connie of Cottekill, N.Y.; and four grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer, Kyle, and Daniel. She was a loving caring wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Harkin family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at the Hurley Reformed Church. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hurley Reformed Church, Alzheimer’s Association, Hudson Valley Senior Residence, Hudson Valley Hospice or a . http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-l-degroat-harkin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now