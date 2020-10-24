1/1
Ruth Maria Rintala
1927 - 2020
FLORIDA-Ruth Maria Rintala, 92, of 1300 South Broadway Lantana, Florida, formerly of 4 House Ln., Ulster Park, N.Y. departed this life Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was the widow of Risto Rintala. They shared 61 years of marriage together. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. she was the daughter of Onni and Aune Hyvonen. She was a full-time mother and worked part-time at Medrix in Port Ewen. Ruth enjoyed traveling, taking walks, and being with her family. "Mamma" was a tough Finn with plenty of Sisu, wit, and a kind heart. She passed away in Fla. without family due to the coronavirus. We all loved her deeply and wish we could have been there with her. *Sisu is a Finnish concept described as stoic determination, the tenacity of purpose, grit, bravery, resilience, and hardiness and is held by Finns themselves to express their national character. She is survived by her children Mae Fitzgerald (Greg) and Ruth Bonelli (William), her grandchildren Christopher (Susan), Maija Liisa Beitl (Joe), Ryan (Maggie), Kelly (Peter Van Loan), and 6 great-grandchildren, Aidan, Corey, Lucy, Grace, Hadley and Risto. She was predeceased by her husband Risto Rintala and her three siblings Ritva, Paul, and Raili. A grave side service will be held at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y., on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11a.m. All are invited to attend but please practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet of distance between others. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ruth-maria-rintala

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wiltwyck cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Pompano Beach
100 NW 70th Avenue, Suite 140
Plantation, FL 33317
9547713270
October 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Crowley
October 7, 2020
She sounds like an amazing women, so sorry she was not able to be with her dear family at the end.
Roslyn Adair
Friend
