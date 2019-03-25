|
|
Ruth W. Doyle PORT EWEN- Ruth W. Doyle, 90, of Port Ewen, passed peacefully, Saturday evening, March 23, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons, Lake Katrine, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 22, 1928 in Kingston, the daughter of the late William C. and Grace Houghtaling Webster. Ruth was the wife of Edwin M. Doyle, he passed on Dec. 26, 1991. Ruth was a faithful member of the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, had taught Sunday School, was a member of DORCAS, was an avid bowler in the Ulster Senior League, enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, but most of all spending time with her family. She is survived by children, Susan Tucker and her husband Dr. Jalal Mahdavian of Saugerties, Gregory Doyle and his wife Bonnie of Ulster Park, Douglas Doyle and his wife Carol of Ulster Park; her grandchildren: Scott Tucker, Michelle Tucker, Gregory Doyle and his wife Stephanie, Danielle Doyle and her husband Chris Cuff, Jennifer Galvin, Megan and Douglas Doyle; nine great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Josephine Webster of Port Ewen; and her aunt, Elnora McSpirit of Kingston. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Benton, and a brother, William Webster. Entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen. The family will receive their friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. The service will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial in Riverview Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 www.alz.org/hudsonvalley A tribute for Ruth may be found at www.Keyser funeralservice.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 26, 2019