BELTSVILLE, MD.- Ryan Donald Basile, aged 25, of Beltsville, Md., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born on Oct. 8, 1994; to Peter and Susan Droulette Basile, Ryan and his older brother Terence were raised in a home filled with music, laughter, and family games, in the North Creek Farms neighborhood, where he was surrounded by the best friends in the world. Ryan is a graduate of St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md., where, as a natural athlete, he was a member of the football and baseball teams, and co-captain of the golf team. He then received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from York College of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He had an opportunity to return to Pallotti High School as a physical educator before starting a career at NewDay USA as an account executive. Ryan is survived by his parents, his brother; his grandparents, Helen Keegan Basile of Ulster Park, N.Y., and Dr. Joseph B. Basile of Monroe Township, N.J.; his great-uncles, and aunts, Albert and Mary Spada of Kingston, N.Y., and Terence and Maureen Keegan of Carmel, N.Y.; his aunts and uncles, Dr. Michael Droulette and his wife Susan, Mary Barbrack (Basile) and her husband David, Claire VanValkenburgh (Basile) and her husband Michael, Andre Basile and his wife Kelly, and Barbara Droulette. He leaves many loving cousins: Jonathan Droulette and his wife Vanessa, Andrew and Melissa Droulette, Katie Hauf, Daniel and Claire Barbrack, Maggie and Liam VanValkenburgh, and Grace, Sarah, and Thomas Basile, who all agree that Ryan gave the “best hugs.” Ryan is predeceased by his grandparents, Deacon Donald and Betty Droulette, and his uncles, Timothy Droulette, and Terence Basile. Memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial information will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ryan’s name to the Saunders J. Allen Scholarship, founded by Ryan and his parents to honor his teacher Mr. Allen, who was profoundly influential in Ryan’s life. Please mail your donations to St. Vincent Pallotti High School, 113 St. Mary’s Place, Laurel, Md., 20707. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ryan-donald-basile
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2020