KINGSTON- Salvatore A. Ciccarino, 90 of Kingston, N.Y., formerly of Woodstock, N.Y., died on Thursday, Dec. 05, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital.Born in 1929 in Elizabeth, N.J.; he was the son of the late Frank and Marie (Scorese) Ciccarino.Salvatore was the husband of the late Cecilia (Piskadlo) Ciccarino, whom he married on Sept. 23, 1961 at St. Adalbert's Church in Elizabeth, N.J. As a young man Sal worked for Igoe Brothers Steel Company in Newark, N.J., as a Foreman in charge of 25 workers. The steel company provided the steel for the New York State Thruway. He worked at IBM as an Electrical Engineer in Kingston and Poughkeepsie for 30 years until his retirement and was a member of it's Quarter Century Club. While working at IBM he was one of the engineers who worked on the first 3270 PC which was released in 1983. He had been a member of St. John's Church in Holly Hill Acres in West Hurley for many, many years when he lived in Woodstock, N.Y. He and his wife were very active in the Church Community. He and his late wife Cecilia were also members of Marriage Encounter, which strengthened their marriage of 30 years. He moved back to New Jersey after his wife passed away to live closer to his brother. He was a member of the American Legion Association in New Jersey and the Italian American Club in New Jersey. He loved being Pop Pop and adored having his four grandchildren and getting to see them anytime he could. He was very proud of all of them. Salvatore was most known for his rich sense of humor. He was always telling jokes and trying to make people laugh wherever he went.... even until the very end on his better days the nurses in the hospital commented that Salvatore would joke with them. He had a passion for music, especially for Frank Sinatra and Big Band Music, which he loved to share with his children and all who came to his home. Salvatore is survived by three children, Judy Ciccarino of Kingston, John Ciccarino and his wife Robin of Southbury, Conn., Carolyn Bocchimuzzo and her husband Salvatore of Saugerties; four grandchildren, Nico and Marco Bocchimuzzo, of Saugerties, and Gabriella and Ava Ciccarino of Southbury, Conn.; and five nephews, Frank Ciccarino and his wife Karen, Paul Ciccarino and his wife Maryann, Tom Ciccarino and his wife Pam, Jim Ciccarino and his wife Christine and Fr. Christopher Ciccarino. Many great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.Salvatore is predeceased by his wife Cecilia E. Ciccarino who passed away on Nov. 18, 1991; his only brother, Frank Ciccarino who passed away on June 13, 2007; his sister-in-law, Judy Ciccarino who passed away on Dec. 6, 1989; and other cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y., From 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral procession will form at the Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., thence to St. Johns Church, Holly Hills, Dr. Woodstock, N.Y., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be sung at 11 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Woodstock Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the , P.O., Box 417005 Boston, Mass., 02241-7005. Condolences may be left for Salvatore’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/salvatore-a-ciccarino
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 7, 2019