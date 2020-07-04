SAUGERTIES-Salvatore A. Verrastro, 91, of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday evening. He is survived by his loving wife Sylvia Verrastro. Sal was born in Dunmore, Pa. and was the son of the late Dominick and Grace Verrastro. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and received his undergraduate degree from East Stroudsburg University, Pa. and his master’s degree from Temple University, Pa. Sal was also a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army as a Medical Technician. Following his service and education, Sal worked at JT Baker Chemical Company of Phillipsburg, NJ and at Ferroxcube in Saugerties, NY. He concluded his career pursuing his lifelong love of teaching. Sal ultimately retired from his position as a Science Teacher after twenty rewarding years working with students in the Saugerties Central School District. In addition to his military service and career, Sal was an active member of the community. He served as the Past President of Saugerties Teachers Association, as a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and Color Corps, and as a member of the American Legion Post 72. Sal was also very active in the Saint Mary’s Church Parish community, having served as Past President of Saint Mary’s School PTA, Past President of the Holy Name Society, and as a Commentator and Eucharistic Minister at Saint Mary’s Church. Sal was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and loyal friend who will be missed more than words can express. His family always came first and he was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Sal is survived by his daughter Sandy (and husband Gene DiCesare) in Massachusetts and his two sons, Paul (and wife Ingrid Verrastro), and John Verrastro, both in California. Sal is also survived by his four grandchildren, his sister Catherine (Verrastro) Gavern in Pa., and his brothers Dominick (and wife Dory) Verrastro and Donato Verrastro both in Pa., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sal was preceded in death by his daughter Marie (Verrastro) Heep, his sister Marie (Verrastro) Sileo, and three brothers, Leonard, Canio, and Patrick Verrastro.Services with full Military Honors were private and under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
