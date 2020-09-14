KINGSTON- Salvatore Tornatore, 88 a resident of Kingston, N.Y., for over 6 decades, passed away at home in the presence of his family on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born on Aug. 15, 1932, in Castiglione, Sicily; son of the late Carmelo and Maria (Arlotta) Tornatore. He was always proud of the fact that he was born on the feast of the Assumption, a major day of celebration in Southern Europe. Both he and his only sibling, the late Domenico Tornatore, became master craftsmen, learning the art of cabinetmaking from a long lineage of artisans at schools of wood making. His training was interrupted by a stint in the Italian military where he was stationed in Verona for 2 years. Upon returning from service he met his soon-to-be wife Amalia Dibella and on Feb. 15, 1957 they were married on a sunny day, with the wedding party processing through the small streets of their home town as people threw rice from the balconies. Salvatore immigrated to the U.S. with Amalia where he opened Tornatore Cabinet Shop which he ran for over five decades. He and Amalia had four children, Carlo, Josephine, Maria and Gabriella. Maria passed away far too young at the age of 45 from brain cancer, something Salvatore accepted with grace, keeping her forever in his heart. Salvatore was completely dedicated to his family, always encouraging his children to pursue advanced degrees, recognizing that education was the key to personal and professional advancement. He is survived by his wife, Amalia Tornatore; his daughters, Josephine Lynch and Gabriella Zafiropulos and her husband James; his son, CarloTornatore and his wife Ellen (affectionally known as “Elena” by Papa T); and his grandchildren, Daniel Lynch, Colin Lynch, Christopher Lynch, Luke Tornatore, Joseph Lynch, Anna Lynch, James Zafiropulos, and last but certainly not least, Sofia Zafiropulos. The week before his passing he was very proud and delighted to be able to attend Sofia’s confirmation with Amalia as her sponsor. He will be deeply missed by his family who recognize that he is now once again in the good hands of his daughter Maria. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 where family and friends may visit on Friday Sept. 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. If you would like to attend, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6676-salvatore-tornatore-calling-hours
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Burial will then take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston. A tribute for Salvatore can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/salvatore-tornatore