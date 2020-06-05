Samantha Jane Tirapelli
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samantha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEARSVILLE-Samantha Jane Tirapelli, 31, died Monday, June 1, 2020, a victim of the demons of addiction. She was born Nov. 3, 1988 to loving parents Robert C. and Katherine C. McCabe Tirapelli. Sam was a stylist at Fringe Hair Salon in Woodstock, her dream job. Additionally she was a gifted and talented artist. Her combination of beauty and fierce loyalty to family is our great loss. Surviving in addition to her parents of Boiceville, are her loving sisters: Alexa Tirapelli of Brooklyn, and Kelcy Tirapelli of Boiceville. She was a special granddaughter of Dolly and Sasha Ivanoff of Boiceville, and paternal grandfather Robert A. Tirapelli of Oregon. Samantha was the loving fiancé of C. J. Prevete of Woodstock and is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by Aunt Marleine Romash and maternal grandfather William P. McCabe. A time to gather, remember and honor Samantha has taken place at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, privately for family, due to the current Executive Order during the pandemic. You are encouraged to share a special memory with the family on Samantha's Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/samantha-jane-tirapelli

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved