BEARSVILLE-Samantha Jane Tirapelli, 31, died Monday, June 1, 2020, a victim of the demons of addiction. She was born Nov. 3, 1988 to loving parents Robert C. and Katherine C. McCabe Tirapelli. Sam was a stylist at Fringe Hair Salon in Woodstock, her dream job. Additionally she was a gifted and talented artist. Her combination of beauty and fierce loyalty to family is our great loss. Surviving in addition to her parents of Boiceville, are her loving sisters: Alexa Tirapelli of Brooklyn, and Kelcy Tirapelli of Boiceville. She was a special granddaughter of Dolly and Sasha Ivanoff of Boiceville, and paternal grandfather Robert A. Tirapelli of Oregon. Samantha was the loving fiancé of C. J. Prevete of Woodstock and is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by Aunt Marleine Romash and maternal grandfather William P. McCabe. A time to gather, remember and honor Samantha has taken place at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, privately for family, due to the current Executive Order during the pandemic. You are encouraged to share a special memory with the family on Samantha's Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/samantha-jane-tirapelli
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.