HURLEY- Samuel Sawyer, III, resident of Hurley, N.Y., died suddenly on July 28, 2020. Sam was born Feb. 9, 1964 in Queens, N.Y., to Gertrude Rubinowitz and Samuel Sawyer, Jr. He had an older sister, Lanita. Samuel’s immediate family has predeceased him. Sam became an Ulster County resident many years ago and returned to the area in 2008. Sam was skilled in most every aspect of construction. He had an eye for repurposing furniture and other fixtures. Sam enjoyed hearing what people described as their “desired look” and want. He had a knack for creating the person’s dream furnishings or renovations. Sam started a cleaning and home maintenance company in October 2013, which continues to run successfully by his partner. Sam was able to expand his career goals while his partner handled the daily operations. Sam has held positions at Woodstock Harley Davidson, as a sales and rental associate. Sam would say it was a dream come true to work and get paid doing something that was his most favorite pastime. Sam was an avid motorcycle rider. In that, he became a motorcycle safety school foundation rider coach to teach new motorcycle riders how to ride and to ride as safe as possible. Sam worked as a counselor with Family of Woodstock, Transitional Youth Program where he was best known for his ability to relate to the struggles of the teenage population residing in the program. Sam was a great motivator for change. He had a way of promoting people to do their best and cheering them on every little step they made toward their goals. Sam found the best of both worlds when he was able to teach in the EMS program at Dutchess Community College while also working in the field as an EMT. Sam became actively involved in his community by volunteering for the New Paltz Rescue Squad in 2014, which later became a career change for him. He was recognized and received “The Chief’s Award” in 2018 for his continued participation, high standards, ability to assist whenever possible and do what was necessary as a team player to provide outstanding patient care. Through his ongoing dedication and willingness to learn to be of the most service possible, Sam gained the support of his colleagues to pursue a new goal. Sam became a certified Emergency Medical Technician in Dec. 2017. Not long after, Sam began teaching at Dutchess Community College, where he had obtained his AAS degree in Mental Health and Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counseling in 2012. Sam loved teaching and gained more knowledge with every semester he taught. In October of 2019, Sam was offered the opportunity of giving a lecture and demonstration at the EMS Annual Conference hosted in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. In November 2019, Sam was given the first award for “Lab Instructor of the Year”, at Dutchess Community College. In the content of the award, Sam was most recognized for his ability to teach any person in whichever way they learned best, for his continued participation with the most hours logged, his reliability and flexibility, his strides for continued personal and professional improvement and for motivating the classroom environment to be comfortable for every student regardless of skill level. Sam is survived by many non-traditional family members; Liane Landers his life and business partner, his three nephews, Marc Cochrane, Jr., Matthew Cochrane, and Stefon Adams; his niece, Theresa Adams and her two children. Sam has many aunts, uncles and cousins who reside in the Metropolitan area. Sam was well known in the community. He had many acquaintances and friends in both his professional and personal arena’s. He could make a stranger smile in a matter of seconds. Sam had a gift for seeing a person’s need before they were sometimes aware of it. Most would say that Sam could see a person’s pain and want nothing more than to help them. Those closest to him were lucky to know this about him. Sam was beautifully misunderstood, humble and cursed with knowledge and the need to pass it on. Sam was happiest and most content when riding his motorcycle, teaching anything he knew or would find out, helping anyone who appeared to need a helping hand and when he could enjoy the simple pleasures of new experiences with loved ones. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday morning Aug. 1, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 11 a.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service followed by a time of sharing with opening statements by Alyce Kosofsky. Interment will be in the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, Memorial donations are requested to Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
