Samuel V. Falcinelli Obituary
Samuel V. Falcinelli LOUISVILLE, KY.- Samuel V. Falcinelli, 32, died suddenly March 30, 2019 at his home in Louisville, Ky. Born March 15, 1987 in Tucson, Ariz.; he is the son of Leonard and MaryAnne (Barnes) Falcinelli. Surviving in addition to his parents is his sister Angelica Falcinelli. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. A service will take place at 6 p.m. A full obituary will be published in Thursday’s edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 10, 2019
