Sanda M. Wood


Sanda M. Wood Obituary
Sandra M. Wood MT. MARION- Sandra M. Wood, 77, of South Rd. died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital. Born Aug. 7, 1941 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marguerite Elliott. A lifetime area resident she was employed for several years at Huck Manufacturing in Kingston. Survivors include two daughters, Diana (Mark) VandenDooren of Kingston, and Dana Heppner of Mt. Marion; four sons, David Jr., Dwayne (Lois), Darryl (Rita), and Drew (Kristina) Wood all of Mt. Marion; one sister, Karen O’Connor of North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Derek, Amelia, Darian, Dawson, David Wood, III, Nicole Sagazie, Johanna Heppner, John, and Justin VandenDooren; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Mason VandenDooren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Sandra was predeceased by a daughter, Deanna Jo Wood; a grandson, Alex Wood; and two brothers, Merrill and David Elliott. Her Funeral Service will be held privately with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 1, 2019
