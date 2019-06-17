|
|
Sandra D. Dixon PORT EWEN- Sandra D. Dixon, 69, of Peters Pass, Port Ewen, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Born Jan. 10, 1950 in Rockville Centre, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Grace Neville. Sandra was the Head of Purchasing of the Architect Department at SUNY New Paltz College. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Surviving is her husband of 47 years as of June 3, 2019, James A. Dixon, Jr.; her children, Heather Dixon and Jayme Dixon; grandchildren, Caitlin Dixon, Jaydien Dixon, and Jakai Dixon; brothers, Michael and Steven Couzzo; and a sister, Tara Couzzo-Jackson. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She is predeceased by a brother John Cuozzo at birth. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Rev. Eugene Grohe will officiate. Burial will follow at Montrepose Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 18, 2019