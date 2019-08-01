|
|
Sandra Fenty Melendy ULSTER PARK- Sandra Fenty Melendy, 66, of Ulster Park, N.Y., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home. She was born on Feb. 18, 1953 in New York City; the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Halahan) Fenty. Sandy married her loving husband of 37 years, Michael Melendy, on July 10, 1982 in Bury St. Edmonds, England. She was a graduate of the New York City High School of Music and Art. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M. Sandy served in the U.S. Air Force for over 14 years. During her service she was stationed in Plattsburgh, N.Y., RAF Lakenheath in England, Pease, N.H., and RAF Upper Hayford in England. After her honorable discharge, she worked as a Corrections Officer for the Curry County Sheriff’s Department in New Mexico. Later, after moving to Ulster Park, she worked for PestPatrol, a software firm in Carlisle, Pa. She was a former member of the Town of Esopus American Legion Post #1298 and enjoyed gardening, photography, and bird watching. Sandy is survived by her husband, Michael Melendy; her siblings, Edith Herrmann and her husband Charles, David Fenty and his wife Donna; her nieces and nephews, Daniele, Jeffrey, and Chelsea Herrmann, Meghan and Michaela Fenty; as well as her great-niece and nephew, Marina and Kiernan. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Fenty, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Monday Aug. 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A tribute for Sandy can be found at www.KeyserFuneralSer vice.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 3, 2019