ESOPUS- Sandra Marie Heaney, 47 of Poppletown Road, Esopus passed away while in the comforting presence of her family early Friday, May 22, 2020 at home following a battle with breast cancer. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Nov. 9, 1972; a daughter of the late Frank R. "Whitey" and Joan M. (O'Reilly) White. Sandra earned her Masters Degree in Education from Marist College and was employed as a First Grade Teacher at Kingston Catholic School for over 14+ years. She loved her career in educating children. She was devoted to her catholic faith and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Esopus. She lived her life always smiling, touching the hearts of everyone who met her and loved by everyone that knew her. She enjoyed visiting Mount Desert Island, Maine every year. Her greatest love and most paramount in her life was her love for her family, which kept her strong in her battle. Having the experience of just losing her mother Joan White just months ago, Sandra still continued to remain strong, fighting the disease with all her strength until it finally overpowered her. The disease certainly met its match when it met Sandra Heaney. Sandra leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 25 years, Wayne Heaney; one son, Sean Heaney of Esopus; two sisters, Cynthia R. (Wayne) Hoyt and Michelle (Bryan) Dayton, all of Port Ewen; and one brother, Frank R. (April) White, Jr., of Connelly. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends also survive. Due to the current virus pandemic, services will be held privately. A memorial mass and inurnment in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Sandra is entrusted to the care of the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park in the Town of Esopus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Sandra's memory to: Kingston Catholic School, 159 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, enter in the memo field: For Enrichment Programs Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Sandra's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-marie-heaney
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 23 to May 24, 2020.