Sandra Marie McStay
1945 - 2020
LAKE KATRINE-Sandra Marie McStay, 74, of Lake Katrine, died Thursday May 7, 2020 at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Katrine. Born May 15, 1945 in Kingston; she was a daughter of the late Burton A. Sr. and Mary (Bunce) Markle. Sandra was employed by Grand Union as an assistant manager. After retiring, her greatest joy was being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, creative art, and being involved in local fundraising and charity events. Sandra McStay was a warm, non-judgemental, beautiful, intelligent woman. She would open her home and heart to anyone in need. She was loved deeply by everyone that came across her path. Both her smile and laughter were contagious while her hugs were deeply comforting. Surviving are her daughters, Deana Marie Sexton-Shelok and Janet Elizabeth McStay; her grandchildren, Lehan McStay, Amarri McStay, Elenna Shelok, and Aaron Shelok; her niece, Heather Markle; and her grand-nephew, Trevon Joshua Markle. Sandra's brother, Burton A. Markle, Jr., and sister-in-law, Sharon Markle, both passed previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A private graveside memorial will be held in Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sandra-marie-mcstay

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Hurley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with her and get to know her working at Grand Union. She had a heart of gold and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She was a wonderful person. So sorry to her family for their loss. She left her mark on this Earth.
Ron Beesmer
Friend
