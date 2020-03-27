Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Santiago R. Cruz Sr.

Santiago R. Cruz Sr. Obituary
TOWN OF ULSTER- Santiago R. Cruz, Sr., 71, of Lawrenceville Street died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home. Santiago is survived by his wife, Sharon L. (Wood) Cruz; his children, Santiago R. Cruz, Jr., and his wife Elaine Clausi Cruz, Jennifer L. Harvey, Todd Cruz and his wife Cindy Bruno Cruz; Genoviva Cruz Albano and her husband Michael, Theresa Cruz Shultis and her husband Charles, and Anna Maria Cruz Aranda and her husband Lorenzo. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, 27 Smith Avenue. Complete biographical information can be found at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/santiago-r-cruz-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 28, 2020
