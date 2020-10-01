TOWN OF ULSTER- Santiago R. Cruz, Sr., 71 of Lawrenceville Street died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home. Santiago is survived by his wife, Sharon L. (Wood) Cruz; his children, Genoviva Cruz Albano and her husband Michael, Theresa Cruz Shultis and her husband Charles, Anna Maria Cruz Aranda and her husband Lorenzo, Santiago R. Cruz, Jr., and his wife Elaine, Jennifer Cruz Harvey, Todd Cruz and his wife Cindy. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home 27 Smith Avenue. Complete biographical information can be found at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/santiago-r-cruz-sr