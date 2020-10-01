1/1
Santiago R. Cruz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santiago's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWN OF ULSTER- Santiago R. Cruz, Sr., 71 of Lawrenceville Street died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home. Santiago is survived by his wife, Sharon L. (Wood) Cruz; his children, Genoviva Cruz Albano and her husband Michael, Theresa Cruz Shultis and her husband Charles, Anna Maria Cruz Aranda and her husband Lorenzo, Santiago R. Cruz, Jr., and his wife Elaine, Jennifer Cruz Harvey, Todd Cruz and his wife Cindy. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home 27 Smith Avenue. Complete biographical information can be found at www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/santiago-r-cruz-sr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved