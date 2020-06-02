Sara Swan Miller, 73, of High Falls, N.Y. and Boca Raton Fla., passed away from complications of cancer on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Short Hills, N.J., she was the daughter of the late C. Harold and Nora Middleton Kidwell, Sara was a graduate of Vassar College and had a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from SUNY-New Paltz. She was an accomplished author of literature for children, and had 69 published works to her credit. She leaves behind her husband, Martin B. Miller, two children, Erin Swan (Peter Graves) and Christopher (Mary) Swan, and two stepchildren, Lani and Dan (Amelia Byers) Miller. A private graveside service will be held in Sharon Gardens Cemetery with Rabbi Yael Romer from Congregation Emanuel, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Sara with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family Sara by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sara-swan-miller
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.