Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Sarah Claire (Raftery) Moxham ULSTER PARK- Sarah Claire (Raftery) Moxham, 85, of Ulster Park, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the home of her daughter Mary with her children at her side and the sun shining on her face. Born May 8, 1933 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Coutant) Raftery. Surviving are her children, George Moxham, III, and his wife Mary of High Falls, Patricia Ferri and her husband Richard of Ulster Park, Mary Sprenger and her husband Werner of Kerhonkson, and Kathleen Moxham of Hopkinton, Mass.; her grandchildren, Jamie Cobb, John, James, and Matthew Ferri; several nephews, great-grandchildren, lifelong friends and her loving home health aides, Esther and Djenabou. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George F. Moxham, Jr., in 2014; her grandson, Jesse Cobb in 2013; and her brothers, William J. Raftery and Thomas Raftery. Sarah graduated from Kingston High School and from Our Lady of Victory Nursing School at Benedictine Hospital. She was a Registered Nurse at Benedictine Hospital for many years. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Esopus, N.Y. Sarah will be remembered for her love of gardening, crocheting, playing any kind of game, crossword puzzles, going for walks and spending time with her family, enjoying the conversation, and laughter. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral procession will form at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 6, 2019
