GREENVILLE- Sarah E. “Sally” Auer, 79, of County Rte. 403 and formerly of Quarryville died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center.Born Oct. 30, 1940 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Adeline Krom. A lifetime area resident she worked at H.Z. Dress Co. and drove a race car "Sally Button Hole". She loved to listen to Elvis Presley, Jazz, and mostly Gospel about our Lord. Everyone looked up to her, she was a loving person. Sally was loved for her personal qualities of boldness, braveness, and spitfire. Sally had a strong faith and was a supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Frank, two daughters: Garnet (Craig) Kennedy of Saugerties and Melody Auer of Greenville; two sons, Lee Krom of Palenville, Garret (Nicole) Auer of Greenville; and her siblings: Linda Penney of Florida, Laura Bechel of Rosendale, William “Wicky” Johnson, Susan Reese, and Nancy Gage all of Saugerties.10 grandchildren, Austin Speed, Zachary Speed, Amber Banas, Ryan Boyde, Kirstin Krom, Nathaniel Auer, Jamie McKnight, Miranda McKnight, James McKnight, and Ciara Ransom; four great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Kayden, Roman, and Patrick, and several nieces and nephews, also survive. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gary, Raymond “Snookie,” and Donna Krom, also a son, James H. McKnight, Sr.Her Service of Rememberance will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Street. Friends will be received 4 to 5:30 p.m. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Sally’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sarah-e-sally-auer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020