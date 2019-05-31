Home

Sarah E. Dahman Obituary
Sarah E. Dahman SAUGERTIES- Sarah E. Dahman, 35, formerly of Saugerties, died Jan. 30, 2019. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Florence Brett Hyatt of Saugerties and the late Kenneth Hyatt. Sarah was a graduate of Saugerties High School, class of 2001 Sarah received a B.A. degree from SUNY Albany and an M.A. degree from The New School in New York City. Sarah was a vibrant person who loved music and technology. Sarah gave a gift to the world when her daughter, Hannah was born in 2013, and she was very proud of her little girl. In addition to her mother, Sarah is survived by her daughter, Hannah Dahman of Saugerties; a brother, Christopher Hyatt and his wife Megan of New Paltz; a cousin, Levi Hyatt of New Paltz; and two aunts and one uncle. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 noon. Inurnment in Montrepose Cemetery will be held privately. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Mental Health Association in Ulster, 300 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Sarah by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 2, 2019
