SAUGERTIES- Sarah M. Sladewski, 92, of Supreme Court, entered into rest on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence with her daughter by her side. Sarah (Sally) was a Saugerties area resident for approximately five years. She previously was a New Windsor, N.Y., resident for over 65 years. Born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 1928; she was the daughter of the late E. Bancroft and Ruth Trott Heinlein. She was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Centerville. Sarah's faith and love for her family guided her life. Predeceased by her husband, Walter in 2000; Sarah will be dearly loved and remembered by her survivors, her daughter, Jean (Robert) King of Saugerties; four sons, Joseph (Virginia) of Middletown, Del., Thomas (Debra) of Madrid, N.Y., Richard (Mary) of Austin, Texas, and Leo (Samuela) of New Windsor, N.Y.; brother, William Heinlein; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by siblings, Alden Heinlein, Nancy Chatman, and Ruth Snyder. Her visitation will be held Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.(corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties) mask and social distance mandates observed. Sally's Funeral Procession will form Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home and will continue to St. John the Evangelist Church for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery in New Windsor. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
