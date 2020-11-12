1/1
Sarah M. Sladewski
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- Sarah M. Sladewski, 92, of Supreme Court, entered into rest on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence with her daughter by her side. Sarah (Sally) was a Saugerties area resident for approximately five years. She previously was a New Windsor, N.Y., resident for over 65 years. Born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 1928; she was the daughter of the late E. Bancroft and Ruth Trott Heinlein. She was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Centerville. Sarah's faith and love for her family guided her life. Predeceased by her husband, Walter in 2000; Sarah will be dearly loved and remembered by her survivors, her daughter, Jean (Robert) King of Saugerties; four sons, Joseph (Virginia) of Middletown, Del., Thomas (Debra) of Madrid, N.Y., Richard (Mary) of Austin, Texas, and Leo (Samuela) of New Windsor, N.Y.; brother, William Heinlein; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by siblings, Alden Heinlein, Nancy Chatman, and Ruth Snyder. Her visitation will be held Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.(corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties) mask and social distance mandates observed. Sally's Funeral Procession will form Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home and will continue to St. John the Evangelist Church for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery in New Windsor. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/sarah-m-sladewski

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral
10:15 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved