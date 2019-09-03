|
Saverio “Sam” Tucci KINGSTON- Saverio “Sam” Tucci, 86, of Kingston, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. The son of the late Fortunata and Giuseppe Tucci, Saverio was born in Paterno Calabro, a small town in the province of Cosenza, Italy. His family owned a working farm in the town which he helped manage. Saverio immigrated to the U.S. via New York City in 1959. He made his home in Kingston, N.Y., for the next 60 years. He was married to Giuditta (Rubino) Tucci for 43 years and he worked at the Bowery Dugout restaurant as a cook for 30 years in addition to Salvucci’s Restaurant and the Kingston Hospital cafeteria. Saverio was an avid cook, gardener, walker, fitness enthusiast, and he enjoyed listening to classical music. He was a man who embraced the simple things in life and lived to show kindness to others. He is survived by his two children, Teresa Brown and her husband, Gordon of Albany and Joseph Tucci and his wife Teri of Poughkeepsi; a granddaughter, Julietta Tucci; and he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Stone Ridge, N.Y., and Canada. In addition to his parents, Saverio was predeceased by his wife, Giuditta “Julia” Tucci, and his sister, Maria Gagliardi. Saverio will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Procession will form from the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12603. Online condolences may be left for the family of Saverio by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 4, 2019