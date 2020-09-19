1/1
Scott R. Magee
1963 - 2020
CAIRO- Scott R. Magee, 57, of Rte. 32 died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born Feb. 18, 1963 in Kingston; he is the son of Carol Magee and the late Richard Magee. Scott was an aspiring author who loved playing guitar and following several local bands including, “Bedrock”, “Steel” and “Gutter Cat”. Besides his mother of Cairo, survivors include two sisters: Deborah Magee and her companion Alex Zamacona of Catskill and Tracy Magee and her companion Steve Cruver; and three nephews: Michael Dorn, Travis Dorn his Godson, and Andrew Zamacona and his fiancé, Jennifer Pouliotte of Rosendale. His Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow in the Catskill Rural Cemetery. Friends will be received on Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing guidelines in place. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/scott-r-magee

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
