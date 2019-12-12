Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Harder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott T. Harder


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott T. Harder Obituary
NAPLES, FLA.- Scott T. Harder, 56, of Naples, Fla., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Vitas Hospice facility in Naples.Scott was born on Dec. 8, 1962 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Ann (Fitzsimmons) Simmons and Kenneth Harder. He spent his early years in Saugerties, N.Y., and was a graduate of Saugerties High School. Shortly after graduating he relocated to Florida where he worked in the hospitality and computer services industries. Scott loved to play golf and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants.Scott is survived by his wife, Cathy Bradley; stepson, Michael Dolny; brothers, Michael Harder (Caren) and Patrick Harder (Lee Ellen); sisters, Julie Harder and Kathleen Harder; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents and sister Christine Williamson.Per his wishes, Scott’s body was donated for the benefit of medical research.A remembrance service will be held privately. http://www.lastingmemories.com/scott-t-harder
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -