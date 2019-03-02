Home

Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
(540) 373-5842
Sean Duvall
Sean Alan Duvall

Sean Alan Duvall Obituary
Sean Alan Duvall Fredericksburg, VA.- Sean Alan Duvall, 53, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on Sept. 6, 1965 in Kingston, N.Y. He is survived by his parents, Keith and Darlene Duvall of Stafford, Va.; his children, Cole, Zachary, and Mason Duvall of the home; his brother, Dennis Duvall of Saugerties, N.Y.; and several other extended family members. A private interment will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Cedar Grove Christian Cemetery in Dott, Pa. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthomp sonfredericksburg.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2019
